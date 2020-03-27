 
 
27.3.2020 07:20 am

Health services are facing their biggest test ever

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Health services are facing their biggest test ever

Nurses on duty at the isolation unit of Tygerberg Hospital. Picture: Gallo Images

It is a source of comfort that so many organisations are stepping up to fill the gaps where the vulnerable are likely to fall through.

It is 6am and a queue of patients spanning half-a-block is lined up outside Discovery Clinic, a public health facility along Goldman Street near Florida in Johannesburg. New protocols put in place to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus means people had to enter the clinic in smaller groups after sanitising their hands. A line of cars snakes through the streets to gain access from the parking lot. Much like the anxiety-laden shopping sprees witnessed at shopping centres in more affluent parts of town, people in these lines are worried about how this coronavirus outbreak could restrict their access...
Lock Down

