Columns 26.3.2020 07:20 am

Covid-19 pushes technology to the fore

Eric Naki
Picture: iStock

This period of little face-to-face interaction will help us to innovate and learn more about what the Fourth Industrial Revolution is bringing us.

The coronavirus is a terrible pandemic – but it could be an ideal opportunity for us to change the “old” way we do things. Rather than being seen as a threat, technology should be regarded as an opportunity as everything is fast moving in that direction. I spoke to a colleague who was worried how he would work from home. I could see sadness as he explained his plight if he were to work at home during the lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to prevent the spread of the virus. He was desperate to apply for a press card...
Lock Down

