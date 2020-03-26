 
 
Adhere to Ramaphosa’s call: stay home

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
Picture: iStock

Remember, the virus doesn’t move – it moves with you. Stay put and we’ll have a chance.

As the cases of coronavirus infections spike in South Africa, one thing is clear: it’s not business as usual for the governm26ent. To halt the rise of Covid-19, the country will be in lockdown from midnight tonight, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced. And he was nice about it: thanking the nation for pulling together in the fight to contain the virus. But the truth is – we didn’t pull together. Had we stayed off the streets; had we maintained our social distancing, this unprecedented lockdown would not have been necessary. Stringent measures had been put in place by Ramaphosa since he...
