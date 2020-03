I’ve a feeling in my water about corona. No, not the beer, but the dreaded Covid-19. The accuracy of the feeling is yet to be proved, but together with my water, of which I have plenty, given my age, normally comes reasonably close. The same can be said of conspiracy theories, but I detest the phrase, because it’s usually used for arcane reasons. Whereas a feeling has no mission and is without bias. We are told that the coronavirus had its source in a market where slaughtered bats and other animals are sold as delicacies. The bat, in particular, carries...

I’ve a feeling in my water about corona. No, not the beer, but the dreaded Covid-19. The accuracy of the feeling is yet to be proved, but together with my water, of which I have plenty, given my age, normally comes reasonably close.

The same can be said of conspiracy theories, but I detest the phrase, because it’s usually used for arcane reasons. Whereas a feeling has no mission and is without bias.

We are told that the coronavirus had its source in a market where slaughtered bats and other animals are sold as delicacies. The bat, in particular, carries the deadly microorganism and when ingested, transforms the eater into a walking time bomb.

My feeling paints an entirely different picture. It sees scientists in a secret laboratory working on a virus for the government to be used in warfare. Why spend millions on building unwieldly weaponry when a tiny virus can do the same thing, more effectively?

The feeling doesn’t end there. The government is clever – unlike most – so it thinks of a way of not only getting shot of the immediate enemy, but to spread the virus worldwide without a finger being pointed in its direction.

A scenario is set up where one of its own is infected, and the disease is spread locally, but carefully monitored and controlled.

To add to the subterfuge, huge hospitals are built overnight to house the victims. Lockdowns are proclaimed and the disease is negated. The world, by now entirely infected, and having been caught with its pants down, is in panic mode and seeks advice on how to cope with the situation.

And what better place to find solutions than where it all started. Get my drift?

The sinner becomes a saint. It’s forgiven for having started it. The fact that chowing bats is a bad thing is forgotten. After all, the host of the coronavirus is working its guts out to find an antidote.

Meantime, it already had one, but is waiting for the right time to release it, like after the rest of the world has been brought to its knees – in fact, to junk status.

What an ideal time for the saint to become the saviour and replace the US as world leader.

My feeling and water are gathering momentum.

