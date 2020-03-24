Kenny Rogers leaves the world a bit poorer
PREMIUM!
(FILES) This file photo taken on March 19, 2017 shows US singer Kenny Rogers performing in concert on his 'Farewell Tour' during Rodeo Austin at the Travis County Expo Center in Austin, Texas. - Country music legend Kenny Rogers, whose career spanned six decades, has died at the age of 81, his family said late on March 20, 2020. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)
For many ‘baby boomers’ – those born between 1946 and 1964 – a Kenny Rogers song often played as the backtrack to their romances and broken hearts.