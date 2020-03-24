 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 24.3.2020 07:40 am

Kenny Rogers leaves the world a bit poorer

PREMIUM!
Kenny Rogers leaves the world a bit poorer

(FILES) This file photo taken on March 19, 2017 shows US singer Kenny Rogers performing in concert on his 'Farewell Tour' during Rodeo Austin at the Travis County Expo Center in Austin, Texas. - Country music legend Kenny Rogers, whose career spanned six decades, has died at the age of 81, his family said late on March 20, 2020. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)

For many ‘baby boomers’ – those born between 1946 and 1964 – a Kenny Rogers song often played as the backtrack to their romances and broken hearts.

Somewhere in the darkness, that gambler he broke even … and the world was a little bit poorer this weekend for the loss of singing legend Kenny Rogers, who died peacefully at the age of 81. Massaging the words from his signature song The Gambler (actually written by Don Schlitz in 1976), there was time enough for counting now that the dealing’s done for Rogers. Always modest, he never considered himself a great singer, although, as he told the Irish Examiner in 2013, he believed he had “a certain way as a storyteller”. “I’ve been very lucky in finding many...
Related Stories
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81 – family 21.3.2020
Kenny Rogers coming to SA 7.4.2015


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.