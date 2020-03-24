 
 
24.3.2020

Ramaphosa’s lockdown is the way to go

Cyril Ramaphosa

The harsh measures have been imposed because, frankly, most of us don’t care – about ourselves or others.

Given our history, it is shocking to see armoured vehicles and assault rifle-toting soldiers in our streets, telling civilians what to do. Yet, this coronavirus pandemic is the single biggest threat to the stability of this country since the demise of apartheid in 1994. And desperate times call for desperate measures. That is why The Citizen supports the actions taken last night by President Cyril Ramaphosa … even though this means all of us here – and our business – will have to drastically change to adapt to the new, albeit temporary, circumstances. The alternative really is too ghastly to...
