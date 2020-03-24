 
 
24.3.2020

Social distancing must be enforced right now

Sydney Majoko
Social distancing must be enforced right now

A statue depicting Nelson Mandela stands in the empty Mandela Square in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, 19 March 2020. The economic impact on the city has been massive since the government announced tough measures to slow down the rate of infection of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in South Africa. The shopping mall on Mandela Square is amongst the busiest in Africa and on a normal day sees thousands of people walk through the doors. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Lockdown, shutdown, state of emergency or national disaster, the time to do the right thing is now.

Soon after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced certain restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, jokes started about the restrictions around the sale of liquor. “This coronavirus, does it only attack at night since they’re saying liquor outlets must close before dark?” quips one obviously drunk shebeen patron on a voice note on social media. South Africans’ biggest take-home message from the president’s announcements was simply that they cannot drink alcohol as and when they want, and this was made worse by Minister of Police Bheki Cele emphasising that “after the stipulated hours one can only drink in his father’s house”. The focus...
