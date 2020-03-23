 
 
23.3.2020

We shall remember how you were during this pandemic

Jennie Ridyard


Jennie Ridyard

We’re seeing the good and the bad. Take note, take names. Remember them all.

Baked bean stockpiles. Loo roll scuffles. Where’s the Blitz spirit? Old people reckon they behaved better in “the war” – but did they really? Did no one buy or sell black market cigarettes, lipstick and sugar? Did no one ever hide a laying hen? Memory can serve us badly, for it is a soft thing: it corrodes with time, becoming slippery with overhandling as we cast ourselves as everyday heroes, after the fact. Still, this is not war; we are not gathering in bunkers. We are isolating at home; the pubs are closed. Covid-19 is a pandemic the likes of...
