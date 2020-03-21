 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 21.3.2020 07:20 am

A very slow death sentence for Janusz Walus

William Saunderson-Meyer
PREMIUM!
A very slow death sentence for Janusz Walus

Januz Walusz. File photo: AFP PHOTO

Walus is undoubtedly a nasty rubbish. But because of political interference, he is being denied rights that not a single other murderer has been deprived of.

Yes, sure I would have flipped the switch that dropped the trap. The hangman’s trap. We are talking Janusz Walus here, following the most recent decision to refuse him parole. Walus murdered SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani in 1993 and took SA to the brink of a race conflagration. There’s little proof that capital punishment reduces violent crime. But prevention is not the only reason for the ultimate penalty. Think of the death penalty as a mouthwash. Walus was phlegm deserving of abrupt expulsion. He was sentenced to hang, as was the man who led the plot, the Conservative...
Related Stories
‘Lawless’ church leaders will be arrested, says Cele while Lamola confirms no cases in prisons 20.3.2020
State of disaster: ministerial briefing highlights 5 key points 19.3.2020
Chris Hani murderer Janusz Walus denied parole again 16.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.