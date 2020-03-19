 
 
Columns 19.3.2020

Let us dream of what we’ve lived, and what we may yet live to live

Hagen Engler
Hagen Engler. Picture: Supplied

Once this pandemic storm passes, it will be a different kind of after. Nothing will be quite the same again, my love.

“What day is it?” my daughter asked, stumbling through into the lounge. The light, the temperature and the atmosphere told her this was the time she would usually be going to school. But today I’d let her sleep in. Immediately following the president’s television announcement the night before, I’d tried to impress upon her the relevance of what he’d said. “The schools are closing, my girl!” But she is seven years old, and these kinds of things only affect her when they’re experienced directly. On the other hand, we are all seven years old. The impact of the coronavirus outbreak...
