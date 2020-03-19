 
 
Key to action is to give the coronavirus a face

Brian Sokutu
Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, telling the world he tested positive for Covid-19. | Image: Twitter

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, telling the world he tested positive for Covid-19.

World-acclaimed film stars Idris Elba and Tom Hanks, who have tested positive for the coronavirus, not only put a human face to the pandemic, but have underscored the importance of displaying leadership in times of crisis. “Transparency is probably the best thing,” was how Elba put it in a video he posted on Twitter, appearing with wife Sabrina Dhowre – encouraging people exhibiting symptoms of the virus to get tested. “We live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it… but now is the time for solidarity, now is the time to be thinking of each other,”...
