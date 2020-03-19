 
 
Columns 19.3.2020

How to survive at home while self-isolating

Ben Trovato
How to survive at home while self-isolating

Coming, as I do, from a long line of backsliding misanthropes, self-isolating comes easily to me.

There’s almost a festive atmosphere in our supermarkets at the moment. Trolleys are full and the queues are long. It feels a bit like Christmas, but instead of giving each other gifts we’re going to be infecting our loved ones with a deadly virus. And instead of The Little Drummer Boy, the shops are playing Chopin’s Funeral March. What a time to be alive. Or, as the case may be, not. True to form, I have left my panicking to the last minute. Now I’m panicking that I’ve missed the panic buying frenzy and there will be nothing left on...
