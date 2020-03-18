 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 18.3.2020 05:38 pm

Ladies, socks and sex are not birthday gifts

Kabelo Chabalala
PREMIUM!
Ladies, socks and sex are not birthday gifts

Picture: iStock

I was celebrating my 29th birthday on Friday the 13th of March, and my biggest prayer was to not get socks as a birthday gift.

Socks are not a gift. Socks should be rejected by all men as birthday gifts. I also believe that when Lailah Gifty Akita said, “A birthday is a glorious day filled with good laughter, gladness and great memories,” she absolutely did not include receiving socks as a part of creating great memories. Well, I went on to post the pairs of socks I got as a ‘teaser gift’ on Whatsapp. This was after I had made a declaration a few days before that I don’t mean to be ungrateful, but I don’t think socks are a thoughtful gift gesture. I...
Related Stories
When empathy comes more easily than sympathy with loved ones 2.3.2020
Is black tax a burden or ubuntu? 24.2.2020
Should you have sex in front of your baby? 24.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.