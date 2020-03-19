Virus opens eyes to the plight of the poor

If ever there was a time when even the privileged were forced to recognise the unfavourable, unequal living conditions of the poor, that time is now. Landing on SA shores alongside the coronavirus was an eye- opener. In all the panicked frenzy, one is reminded of the epoch of leprosy in biblical times: a time of isolation, of fearing the unknown; that it was better that one be isolated and banished than to run the risk of infection spreading. And here we are in 2020… We have reverted to the guidelines of survival, when food aisles are running out of...

If ever there was a time when even the privileged were forced to recognise the unfavourable, unequal living conditions of the poor, that time is now.

Landing on SA shores alongside the coronavirus was an eye- opener.

In all the panicked frenzy, one is reminded of the epoch of leprosy in biblical times: a time of isolation, of fearing the unknown; that it was better that one be isolated and banished than to run the risk of infection spreading. And here we are in 2020…

We have reverted to the guidelines of survival, when food aisles are running out of stock, baby wipes are being cleaned off the shelves and one is drenched in sanitiser on a regular basis.

Adults are learning to wash their hands as often as possible and to respect the concept of personal space.

But simple basics are a luxury to some. Because somewhere in South Africa, a whole community must still use long-drop toilets and share a water source with cattle.

Keep your hands clean… easy to follow if you’re living with running water, which many aren’t.

As a nation, we have to hope and pray that these areas are never exposed to Covid-19. How would it be contained in yards of two and more shacks?

One must also wonder about the safety of domestic violence victims.

Some women considered working hours their safe time. With the threat of self-isolation and social distancing, the panic that would have gripped these women, as well as children and, at times, men must be suffocating.

One wonders about the readiness of the police to respond to a call for help. Failure to act swiftly may result in more deaths as a result of the isolation – but not due to the coronavirus.

This should worry everyone to the core.

South Africa is reluctant to learn the word “proactive”. It is reactive, even in the face of thousands of new infections.

Our people are living in crowded areas, are forced to normalise grey water stored in a bucket.

Women are now captured in fear.

We await “Thuma Mina” to let us know … with bated breath.

