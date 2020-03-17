 
 
How our Twitter jokes can help to convey deadly serious info

Richard Anthony Chemaly
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

When Ramaphosa’s elbow tap became an expected amapiano dance hit, amid the laughter there is no doubt people were learning something too.

Social media in SA can be exceedingly ruthless, from lists of accused to the consistent ‘no chill’ facetious responses to urgent events and goings on. Generally it’s enough to make a person want to delete their accounts only to reactivate and complain about it, but what the current outbreak has shown us is just how prepared and armed our instruments were to disseminate important messages. Last week on my radio show I got some backlash for asking what the best coronavirus song written in South Africa was before putting up a Twitter poll up offering three choices: music by the...


