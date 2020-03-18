 
 
Columns 18.3.2020

Covid-19 graph curves are worth watching

Martin Williams
Covid-19 graph curves are worth watching

Picture: iStock

Don’t assume we’ll all be infected. The roll-call of survivors grows exponentially. Some curves are good to watch. Stay calm. Wash your hands.

In his commanding Covid-19 address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “there can be no half-measures”. Yet he announced half-measures. You ain’t seen nothing yet. We are in the first phase of restrictions aimed at containing the outbreak. The state of disaster declared on Sunday is a build-up to a likely state of emergency, when more sweeping powers will be invoked. Compare what’s happening in the hardest-hit countries. We are still having it easy. Closing schools, prohibiting meetings of more than 100 people, etc is mild when you consider conditions elsewhere. For example, South African citizens are “advised to refrain from” travelling...
