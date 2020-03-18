 
 
It’s official: politicians have smaller brains

Cliff Buchler
It's official: politicians have smaller brains

Picture: iStock

We now know why they do and say these things. They’re born with small brains with limited capacity to behave normally and rationally.

At last, research has found why most politicians are aggressive, lie and steal. The reason is biological. Their brains are small. Evidently, scans done on these folk show “thinner cortex and smaller surface area in other regions of the organ linked to behaviour. The reduced size has been seen in adults who maintain adverse traits beyond youth”. What a revelation, eh? Dr Christina Carlisi of University College London says there are “differences in their brain structure that make it difficult for them to develop social skills that end up with them engaging in antisocial behaviour”. I’ve always been stumped at...
