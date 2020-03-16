 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 16.3.2020 10:15 am

Consider the hygiene upside of Covid-19

Jennie Ridyard
PREMIUM!
Consider the hygiene upside of Covid-19

Jennie Ridyard

We are linked to one another virally and we need to be considerate, for the common good, for the sake of other people’s loved ones as much as our own.

Here, in the new coronavirus heartland of Europe, we have a joke: we used to cough in public to hide a fart, now we fart to hide a cough. Things have changed because of Covid-19 but you know what? Some of these things are for the better. For instance, several years ago a woman on the street coughed into my face, her spit spraying my cheeks. Then she glared at me as if it was my fault for being there, for having a face, and kept moving. I got bronchitis. Now, nobody coughs in public. If they do, it’s into...
Related Stories
Pogba makes coronavirus fund-raising pledge 16.3.2020
School closures not a holiday, we can turn kitchens into classrooms – Lesufi 16.3.2020
University of Pretoria postpones all tests and assessments 16.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.