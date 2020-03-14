 
 
Columns 14.3.2020 07:20 am

This is why the incompetent Mkhwebane was appointed

William Saunderson-Meyer
This is why the incompetent Mkhwebane was appointed

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane during a press briefing at the Public Protector's House, 12 December 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Her CV details a professionally mediocre background, but it’s clear she was ready to be deployed by the Zuma administration as a political assassin.

It’s not about whether Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be removed from office. It’s about how the hell did she get appointed in the first place? In light of the fifth consecutive damning court judgment against her, it’s clear the strategy of weaponising the office of the public protector (PP) against President Cyril Ramaphosa has failed. Fortunately for Ramaphosa, their most important target, Mkhwebane has proven to be an ineffectual weapon. It’s less of being smitten to oblivion with a teak knobkerrie than being flagellated with a clump of khakibos weeds – a smelly experience but essentially harmless. The high court this...
