 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 12.3.2020 04:27 pm

Our mystical, mysterious heritage: the physical places that also exist in the mind

Hagen Engler
PREMIUM!
Our mystical, mysterious heritage: the physical places that also exist in the mind

Hagen Engler. Picture: Supplied

Oh, Port St Johns! What miracle and wonder resides there in the province of my mind.

Of course, Port St Johns is a contemporary place. You can travel there. It’s a mere 100-odd kilometres from the regional centre of Mthatha. If you’re making a road trip of it, you’ll probably arrive there at night, narrowly avoiding a collision with a horse in the dark, just before reaching the magical Mzimvubu River. You will then discover Port St Johns in the morning, squinting through the reeds from your riverside hotel. Then gingerly venturing into the crumbling town itself. There you will find the ghosts of the town’s former glory, such as it was, jostling with recent arrivals....
Related Stories
Can FHM get tasered? The unrealised dream! 5.3.2020
Black girl hair: Can you put a price on glory? 27.2.2020
A last read of a dying book 20.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.