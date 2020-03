I don’t know about you, dear reader, but the Lotriet family is ill-prepared for the coronavirus. Of course, the lovely Snapdragon knows everything about the threat. That and anything else. I don’t even need Google. “I have to – I work in the health industry,” she told me. “Disease industry,” I corrected her. “You guys make your money out of sickness, not health.” “Speaking of sickness and health…” she had those threateningly thin lips. “I vowed to love you in both, but I didn’t say anything about loving you when you’re an idiot.” “We should get masks. I want a...

