Columns 11.3.2020 06:27 am

Temper your panic over coronavirus, people

Ben Trovato
Temper your panic over coronavirus, people

This thing has a mortality rate of 3%, which is what I got for maths in matric and I turned out just fine.

There is a giant killer asteroid heading our way. The bad news is that it’s going to miss us by six million kilometres. We desperately need something to put this coronavirus fiasco into perspective, and I can’t think of anything better than a massive space rock smashing into the earth somewhere in the vicinity of, I don’t know, the White House maybe. Like most decent South Africans, I tend to suffer a spontaneous gag reflex and break out in hives when I see the name Gupta, but this was a message on Twitter from CNN’s Dr Sanjay Gupta (no relation)...
