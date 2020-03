Don’t panic, we are told. Yet the message is mixed because Covid-19 images tell a different story. They induce fear. Nationally and globally, the stage for panic is set by those who tell us not to overreact. You must have noticed. TV is the worst offender. On-screen text and talking heads say don’t panic, yet footage shows masked folk, often in full hazard regalia. Sometimes there are flashing lights, emergency vehicles and a general sense of tight security. Similar images accompany online stories, tweets and Facebook posts. Lockdown has become a buzzword. In this climate, consider the sudden closure of...

In this climate, consider the sudden closure of Grayston Preparatory School because of a teacher’s contact with the virus-affected group who recently returned from Italy.

It’s easy to say this was an overreaction but how would you feel if your child or grandchild was at that school? Would you really stay calm, given the hype around coronavirus?

Last week, three ambulances and a large number of masked people descended on the home of South Africa’s second coronavirus patient. This happened in my ward. How do you think the neighbours felt? How would you feel if that scenario unfolded next door to you?

There was a frisson of mild panic on WhatsApp groups before voices of reason prevailed. Fearing an overreaction, I did not share the patient’s name, address or other details, despite requests to do so as the councillor. Not when lockdown mentality is contagious.

Statistics do little to counter the spread of panic and all the comparisons with other ailments fail to persuade.

Alec Hogg says in a newsletter, “worldwide, almost 50 000 people die daily of heart disease, 26 000 of cancer – and almost 3 000 of malaria”. South Africa’s department of health says about 11 000 people die from flu every year.

On the US Medscape website, Randy Johnson says: “It’s irresponsible how the media is ruining our economy by seemingly blowing the danger of this virus out of proportion. The nation is terrified. In the US there have been over 30 million cases of the regular flu thus far for 2019-20 and over 18 000 deaths. Please, let’s put this all in perspective. This fear could easily throw the nation into a deep recession.”

There are debatable flaws in these death toll comparisons. Whatever the truth of the statistical arguments, it cannot be denied that financial markets are plummeting. Our currency is in freefall, but we are told not to fret.

Pensioners, and indeed anyone who understands how their wealth is being eroded, can be forgiven for being concerned. Especially when they learn it will cost at least R1 200 for a Covid-19 test at a private laboratory. Adding to the frenzy, Hazmat suits are advertised for R30 000. Making a killing from a deadly scare.

Most of us plebs must rely on the coronavirus hotline, 080-002-9999.

On the bright side, basic hygiene is making a global comeback. Frequently wash your hands for about 20 seconds. Keep them away from your face. Cover your mouth when coughing. As if we didn’t know.

These simple habits may prevent thousands of deaths.

Stay calm, trusting that we’ll get through this.

