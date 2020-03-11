 
 
Columns 11.3.2020 06:20 am

We’re all part of tribes in a nation

Cliff Buchler
We're all part of tribes in a nation

Motorists are seen driving past election posters in Alberton. A record of 48 political parties will contest this year's elections, 22 April 2019. Picture: Itumeleng English / African News Agency (ANA)

The only hope we have to survive is to practice tolerance. But there is one thing all tribes must not tolerate: a corrupt and incompetent government.

Apartheid is dead. Long live tribalism. The Zulu, Xhosa, Bapedi (North Sotho), Ndebele, Basotho (South Sotho), Venda, Tsonga, Swazi and Batswana, all of which predominantly speak indigenous Southern African languages. They are al11ive and well. And you can’t exclude the white tribes. English- and Afrikaans-speaking South Africans, born and bred. And each tribe has its unique language, culture, tradition and belief. And in that sense we live apart. In our homes we put into practice the way we are. Politically we all have the vote – that’s the only common denominator that is supposed to make us one nation. For...
