Covid-19 means opportunities… to looters and thieves

Last week, I made it clear that I am not a conspiracy theorist. However, I bet the Zumas and their ilk are showering in champagne now that SA has been added to list of countries with confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Let’s be honest, not since the arms deal, or the arrival of a clan of Guptas, has there been such a golden opportunity for the tenderpreneurs and looters in the top echelons to get their grubby hands on stockpiles of cash.

Our most recent history has taught us that any looter worth his weight in gold sees opportunity, even in the dark.

Well, the first sign that the opportunity was indeed spotted, was the announcement that a remote, five-star venue has been earmarked as a quarantine facility, but that the exact location will be a state secret.

Any secret, by implication, means one is hiding something, not so? I suppose this facility should be available immediately when needed, so it won’t come as a surprise to learn that we, the taxpayers, are already paying an inflated tariff, negotiated by some ANC bigwig, to have this facility available – just in case.

The next step will probably be providing hand sanitiser to all the government departments and buildings.

My guess is that before a single bottle of hand sanitiser is delivered, it would have gone through at least five pairs of grubby, looting hands, each adding a mark-up, while we will probably also find some interesting additions to the boards of directors of companies manufacturing said sanitisers.

Government-supplied masks will probably become compulsory in all schools in the immediate future.

Because of the seriousness of the disease and the need to act speedily, the standard supply chain regulations will have to be waived.

Where will the money come from, you ask?

Well, the World Bank announced that $12 billion (about R192 billion) is available immediately for Covid-19 support.

If I was a conspiracy theorist, I would bet that the World Bank can expect a call from Luthuli House soon.

