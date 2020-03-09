 
 
Your coronavirus emergency guide – proper SA style

Brendan Seery
Brendan Seery.

To keep your location secret (among other things), create a diversion: Tell Panyaza Lesufi one of your neighbours is teaching Afrikaans in their garage.

From www.theendisnigh.co.za, your Zombie Apocalpyse news outlet: 1. Build an underground bunker. Copy the designs for nuclear fallout shelters in the USA, 1960s. Quickly cordon off your neighbourhood with palisade fencing, tap into the power cables from the Vumacam CCTV poles, which is your neighbour’s electricity anyway and who cares about legal niceties? Begin digging your bunker from one of the potholes in your street. This will give you a huge head start. 2. Erect signs outside the bunker which say “Sanral e-toll customer service office”. No one will come near you. 3. To pay for the construction, contact Carl...
