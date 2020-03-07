Proteas women put male counterparts to shame

Following the Proteas men’s team’s early ODI series win against Australia, Lungi Ngidi was glowing in his praise for the rest of his team-mates, particularly the rookies. Just 23 himself, the lanky quick made it sound like he’s a veteran, illustrating the extent to which the side has changed following injuries and retirements. Indeed, the triumph is a step in the right direction for coach Mark Boucher, but hardly a development that singles his charges out as potential world beaters again. They are still too inconsistent and depth at franchise level remains suspect. Which brings me to the national women’s...

Following the Proteas men’s team’s early ODI series win against Australia, Lungi Ngidi was glowing in his praise for the rest of his team-mates, particularly the rookies.

Just 23 himself, the lanky quick made it sound like he’s a veteran, illustrating the extent to which the side has changed following injuries and retirements.

Indeed, the triumph is a step in the right direction for coach Mark Boucher, but hardly a development that singles his charges out as potential world beaters again. They are still too inconsistent and depth at franchise level remains suspect.

Which brings me to the national women’s team.

This week, Dane van Niekerk and her troops fell agonisingly short of a first final at a World Cup, losing by five runs to the Aussies in the semis of the T20 showpiece.

South Africa looked surprisingly accomplished in finishing the pool stages unbeaten.

It was unexpected because the team’s recent results in the shortest form of the game didn’t exactly make them standout candidates. They lost series in India and New Zealand leading up to the tournament in Australia.

However, what the Protea women did was actually put their male counterparts to shame.

They were efficient and confident most of time, playing to a clear plan and, vitally, making use of all their resources.

One simply can’t argue that there was an overreliance on anyone – in stark contrast (until a week ago) to the men, who leaned heavily on someone like Quinton de Kock.

In fact, the biggest positive SA can take from the campaign is that the younger players – Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Sune Luus – are putting their hands up and alleviating the burden of stalwarts such as Marizanne Kapp, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail and Van Niekerk.

We must never forget that our women players have to contend with limited professional structures. Had there not been full-time national contracts, they would still be strictly amateurs.

Imagine they had a franchise system…

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.