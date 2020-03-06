 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 6.3.2020 06:20 am

Never mind medical aid, just avoid hospitals at all costs

Dirk Lotriet
PREMIUM!
Never mind medical aid, just avoid hospitals at all costs

IStock.com

We called the medical aid, who insisted that we pay more than R8,000 before the tests could be done.

Dear reader, I want to give you a tip that is vital to make your life bearable: avoid hospitals at all costs! I spent most of yesterday in one, and it was terrible. The lovely Snapdragon phoned yesterday morning and told me she was in a serious accident. I was on my way to work, but made an about-turn immediately. Fifteen minutes later I saw the flashing lights which indicated the spot where the four participants in a collision were standing. It was clear what had happened – a car bumped into the back of Snapdragon at a traffic light....
Related Stories
Tshwane hospitals, clinics affected by floods still operational – Gauteng health MEC 12.12.2019
Pepper spray, stun guns mooted for Eastern Cape hospitals after three attacks 12.11.2019
3,832 deaths in Gauteng hospitals were ‘largely avoidable’, DA claims 30.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.