On social media recently, someone wondered about whether parasites instinctively know how far they can go on feasting on their host before that host dies … An interesting truth is that the deadly ebola virus is less widespread than the coronavirus because, although it is highly infectious, it usual kills its hosts quickly and before it can replicate and spread.

Our politicians are parasites – on our people. They are so focused on their own gorging and their attempts to replicate through securing more power for their parties, that they are neglecting the host. It goes without saying that the host – South Africa – is in deadly peril and may not recover.

Even as we officially slid into recession yesterday – brought on largely by the effects of a decade of state capture, looting and corruption, to say nothing of a bloated, over-paid parasite civil service – our politicians were concentrating all their energies on waging war on their political opponents.

In Tshwane, the city which is the administrative capital of our country and hosts the international diplomatic corps, service delivery is reportedly on the verge of total collapse because the continuous bickering between the ANC, DA and EFF has almost paralysed normal municipal operations.

Because of the brawling, a new mayor hasn’t been elected, so the adjusted budget for 2019-2020 hasn’t been approved, delaying service delivery. The contract of the acting city manager has not been extended, for the same reasons – with the same results.

In Johannesburg, the ANC is reportedly cancelling all programmes begun by the DA, even the ones which are successful, to score political points.

Everywhere you look, South Africa’s wider population are the victims.

Perhaps we should round up all politicians and confine them to an isolation camp so their greed, nastiness and incompetence doesn’t contaminate the rest of the country.

