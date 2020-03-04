 
 
4.3.2020

Committees are a magnet for a particular person

Cliff Buchler
Committees are a magnet for a particular person

Committee meeting. Picture: iStock

Another characteristic marking this pompous stuffed shirt is when it comes to doing the actual function, he’s a missing link.

Those of us who’ve served on committees know they attract odd folk. And committees, whether with sport, school or church, are notable as a group who individually can do nothing, but as a group decide nothing can be done. And they’re a magnet for a particular person (in most cases, a man) – women usually add value to the garbage sprouted; sorry, let me quickly adjust: the women speak sense – they don’t add to the garbage. Savvy? Our man is well-spoken, smartly dressed (one fella even sporting a bow tie), and enters the meeting with a Louis Vuitton satchel...
