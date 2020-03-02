 
 
Columns 2.3.2020

SA, you may want to stockpile the hand sanitiser while you still can

Jennie Ridyard
This coronavirus is not to be sneezed at.

Thursday: I’m in Dublin in my art class when Rosemary, who is standing next to me, sneezes. She’s just back from a skiing trip to northern Italy. “Corona,” she says. “Patient Zero,” I say. We all laugh, but there’s an edge to it. Everybody ’s jumpy. At least 29 people have died in Italy and the northern region of Lombardy is all but under lockdown. Meanwhile, the list of affected countries grows. For Ireland, for South Africa, it’s just a matter of time. Chinese businesses in Dublin are already feeling the squeeze, as if merely being Asian is a risk,...
