29.2.2020

Mboweni’s gutsy and bold budget

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni places an Aloe ferox plant on the podium prior to delivering his budget speech in parliament, 26 February 2020. Picture: AFP

How a conflict between the unions and the Ramaphosa administration plays out is as important for SA as is that between the Ramaphosa faction and the state-capture remnants of the Zuma era.

Charles Dickens and St Paul. Bram Fischer’s speech from the dock. Pliny the Elder, in the original Latin. The hardy Aloe ferox as a metaphor to laud the resilience of the SA economy and people. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has embraced with gusto the tradition of finance ministers using their budget speeches to display their erudition and wit. It’s a practice that started with Trevor Manuel in 1997. Manuel would weave his magic against a backdrop of references to the likes of the Senegalese protest poet David Diop and Austrian political economist Joseph Schumpeter. To leaven this heady intellectual mix,...
