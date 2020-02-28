 
 
SA doctor’s campaign targets stunting in children

Gcina Ntsaluba
SA doctor’s campaign targets stunting in children

National dietary surveys estimate that 77% of children between the ages of six and 23 months do not receive a minimally acceptable diet.

An interesting SA campaign that aims to empower new and pregnant moms to keep their children healthy has caught the eye of international philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. The campaign, called Grow Great, which was launched in 2018, is the brainchild of SA doctor and author Kopano Matlwa Mabaso, who wants to eliminate child stunting by 2030. In his blog this week, Gates profiled Mabaso as part of his “heroes in the field” series and said he and his wife, Melinda, had seen many stunted children on their travels. “Today, at age 34, Dr Matlwa Mabaso lives in Johannesburg...


