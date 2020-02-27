 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 27.2.2020 06:20 am

Our parole system needs an overhaul

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
PREMIUM!
Our parole system needs an overhaul

File image: iStock

How many other paroled convicts are out there – ready to pounce?

Yet another little coffin was lowered into the ground: eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk was murdered, allegedly by a man out on parole. Moyhdian Pangarker, Van Wyk’s accused killer, has a long, disturbing criminal wrap sheet. The 54-year-old has been in and out of prison for various crimes. Prosecutors told the court that Pangarker has 11 previous convictions that date back to 1981 and include culpable homicide and murder. Yet, somehow, he managed to be released from prison as a man on the mend. Our justice system must be addressed. Heads must hung in shame that unpoliced criminals, unguarded parolees roam...
Related Stories
Title deed tangle has residents fearing they’ll lose their homes 27.2.2020
Bigger fuel levies, smaller transport spend worry AA 27.2.2020
Cops were scared to search house where Tazne murder accused was seen, Cele told 26.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.