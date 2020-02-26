 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 26.2.2020 05:55 am

Bicycles are for children and circus monkeys

Ben Trovato
PREMIUM!
Bicycles are for children and circus monkeys

Today, cyclists no longer feel guilty when it comes to stuffing their faces with any number of dodgy drugs.

Here’s the one thing about living in Cape Town: you have to wear sunglasses when you step outside or your eyes will melt with the sheer loveliness of it all. Unless, of course, you live on the Flats. And even then you still have to wear sunglasses to avoid being recognised by gangsters or cops to whom you may owe money or favours. The other thing is that almost everyone is obsessed with walking, hiking, running or cycling. Every weekend there is some or other race going on. Entire suburbs are cut off so that thousands of gasping, sweating lunatics...
Related Stories
The advertising industry isn’t helping to save the planet 12.2.2020
My love-hate date with the mother of all muffins 5.2.2020
Patrice Motsepe and the art of schmooze 29.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.