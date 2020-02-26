 
 
26.2.2020

Can chef Mboweni cook us up a healthy meal?

Martin Williams
Can chef Mboweni cook us up a healthy meal?

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: ANA

Twitter chef Tito can apparently work wonders with a tin of pilchards. Can he serve up something that will make us feel better?

Something more lethal than the coronavirus infects our economy. Global markets will in time recover from this week’s battering. But in South Africa the story will be different. Recovery is less certain. If Finance Minister Tito Mboweni were to administer the correct medicine in today’s budget speech, he’d be out of a job. So instead our economy will get sicker, heading for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) intensive care unit after Moody’s throw us on the junk heap next month. This is because South African politics is in the thrall of a destructive ideological disease which prevents us recovering from...
