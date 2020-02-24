There is a popular book titled Black Tax. The thought-provoking collection of essays put together by the award-winning Niq Mhlongo depicts the reality of most black families and tries to answer this difficult question: is black tax a burden or ubuntu? Over the weekend, I have been pondering this question myself. I have a plethora of questions. Do you get married before you fix your parents’ house? Do you get married before you help your parents with varsity tuition for your siblings? Is there an expiry date to black tax? Last week, a colleague of mine, 26 years old, was...

Over the weekend, I have been pondering this question myself.

I have a plethora of questions. Do you get married before you fix your parents’ house? Do you get married before you help your parents with varsity tuition for your siblings? Is there an expiry date to black tax?

Last week, a colleague of mine, 26 years old, was talking about how she hates being alive. She further said now that she is an adult she is expected to wake up, go to work and make money to finance her life. Yet, she didn’t choose to be born.

She expands on this by saying she will not have a baby in her entire life. She argues that parents are selfish when they bring children to this earth but cannot sufficiently provide for them. She still expects her parents to finance her life even when she is employed and making her own money.

For a while, I thought she was being unreasonable. I then remembered that our interpretation of this undeniable African culture called black tax differs.

She continued to say that two people should not make a reproduction decision that is going to affect someone who didn’t choose to be born. However, none of us chose to be born. Furthermore, we believe that our lives are for a bigger purpose than that of our parents’ “selfish act”.

It surely felt burdensome to her.

Nevertheless, I see it differently. I have always asked my family what they expect of me. And I see everything I do for my family as a way of showing gratitude and playing a role in improving our lives. I believe, just like some of the submissions made in the anthology that it is part of our human virtues.

What I fear most is marrying someone’s daughter before doing my part at home. I have heard a thousand stories of unhappy married people who complain about how their husbands or wives keep telling them they are broke, yet they send money home every month without fail.

For instance, I don’t want to have a renovation project at my parents’ home without the approval of my future wife.

Irrespective of how noble the gesture of helping at home is, I think it should not be the reason why one’s marriage falls apart. Perhaps we should get married after “paying our dues” to our parents? In this way, we won’t have to carry the burden of doing things behind the backs of our spouses.

Equally, I think we should normalise having a conversation about what one still needs to do for one’s immediate family before we tie the knot. In this trying economy, we cannot completely ignore our responsibilities towards our parents and siblings. However, we can openly talk about how we have to help them with our partners.

So, is black tax a burden or ubuntu? My simple answer to the question posed by the book title is that it depends on the individual.

Kabelo Chabalala is the founder and chairperson of the Young Men Movement (YMM), an organisation that focuses on the reconstruction of the socialisation of boys to create a new cohort of men. Email, kabelo03chabalala@gmail.com ; Twitter, @KabeloJay; Facebook, Kabelo Chabalala

