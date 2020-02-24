 
 
24.2.2020

Is black tax a burden or ubuntu?

Kabelo Chabalala
Kabelo Chabalala.

Is it selfish to bring children into this world if you cannot sufficiently provide for them?

There is a popular book titled Black Tax. The thought-provoking collection of essays put together by the award-winning Niq Mhlongo depicts the reality of most black families and tries to answer this difficult question: is black tax a burden or ubuntu? Over the weekend, I have been pondering this question myself. I have a plethora of questions. Do you get married before you fix your parents’ house? Do you get married before you help your parents with varsity tuition for your siblings? Is there an expiry date to black tax? Last week, a colleague of mine, 26 years old, was...
