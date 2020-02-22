 
 
22.2.2020

Public violence shows we’re sliding towards failed state

William Saunderson-Meyer
Public violence shows we're sliding towards failed state

Protest action on Klipspruit Valley Road between Moroka Nancefield and Chris Hani Road. Image: Twitter/@Otto_Knight

The government is incapable of acting forcefully against any public violence that has attached to it even the vaguest connotation of leftist political action.

As nations stumble towards collapse, there’s inevitably speculation about what the tipping point will be. In truth, there’s rarely a single event that can be foreseen that will trigger the final implosion. Rather, there are a series of cumulatively critical moments. In SA, one of the most worrying potential tipping points is the erosion of law and order. At a white-collar crime level, it can be seen in the looting of state and business assets. At a criminal violence level, it can be seen not only in some of the world’s worst murder, rape and assault markers, but by growing...
