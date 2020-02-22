 
 
Dramatic drop in franchise cricket standards is a problem

Heinz Schenk
Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

National bowling coach Charl Langeveldt has expressed his concern for how domestic cricket is not preparing potential internationals for pressure situations.

The stark truth about South African sport is that even when we’re aware of structural issues, we still fail to truly face reality. A perfect example of that was the build-up to last night’s first T20 between the Proteas and Australia at the Wanderers. Regardless of last night’s result, we – as fans and observers – went into the game with cautious optimism. Kagiso Rabada, Faf du Plessis and Anrich Nortje are back in the squad. AB de Villiers is slated for a return somewhere in the coming months and results haven’t been too damaging. Whether we took it to...
