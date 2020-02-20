 
 
20.2.2020

A last read of a dying book

Hagen Engler
Picture: iStock

One of my precious few family heirlooms is a copy of the Collected Works of Shakespeare, published in 1928.

The book belonged to my late grandmother, and still contains some notes of hers, written in a fountain pen. They’re not academic study notes, or anything. It looks like a household budget. But the book carries her spirit. It’s almost a hundred years old, this book, a faded red hardcover. The binding is coming loose from the spine, and the leaves have a frangible, delicate texture, like they could crack and disintegrate at any time. Every time I open the book, I feel I am damaging it, even while I try to read its timeless contents. I am damaging it....
