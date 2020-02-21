 
 
Columns 21.2.2020 05:43 am

An open mind is a growing mind

Dirk Lotriet
An open mind is a growing mind

File image: iStock

Teaching children to be tolerant of different beliefs is essential, especially because beliefs can change.

I met a teacher at a function this week and he told me about a discussion he had with a pupil’s father at a parents’ evening. “He told me not to bother with trivialities such as maths and science. The one thing he wants me to teach his son is to fight for what he believes in. Bloody fool.” Then, he continued with an explanation which had me thinking. “In our country, you are free to believe whatever you want, no matter how stupid it is. “You don’t have to fight for it and even if you did, I think...


