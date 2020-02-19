 
 
The unspoken spoken idiocy of Sona

Richard Anthony Chemaly
The State of the Nation Address is a silly tradition that has only been made all the more farcical by the 400 people feeding off the sweet nectar of the taxpayer.

While the EFF ensured an entertaining evening for anybody alcoholic enough to make a drinking game out of the State of the Nation Address (Sona), there were serious hints of real threats to our democracy above members boasting of their knowledge and fine pronunciation of the words’ “point”, “of” and “order”. Firstly, the State of the Nation Address is a silly tradition that serves little democratic value and has been turned into a harmful party of ridiculousness that would shame any tax base paying each member more than R80,000 a month. It should be scrapped along with half the capacity...
