Columns 20.2.2020 06:23 am

Don’t insult Africans with your anti-China propaganda, US

Brian Sokutu
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Picture: AFP / Brendan Smialowski

The US’ international market dominance should not give it unrestricted liberty to insult African heads of state by telling them who their friends should be.

The meddling by US President Donald Trump’s administration in pushing for a shift in the policy direction of other countries, knows no bounds. If remarks by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the continent’s relations with China are anything to go by, the US government has run out of ideas on how to deal with trade and investment competition. In typical cowboy style, Pompeo – on his first African safari after nearly two years in office – devoted much of his message to African leaders in Senegal, Angola and Ethiopia to badmouth China, something that has led to a...
