How useful is our education, really?

Saluting cheers is the new trend on social media – cheers to surviving depression, cheers to the youth for overcoming the struggles … Well, cheers to the Chinese who get things done. When the Chinese were learning coding, we were learning about the locust. They build hospitals in 10 days, we fill potholes in three years. It makes me wonder: how useful was my education, really? While the government has been “overhauling the education system”, I hope the content of what our children are being taught is also being considered. New technology is introduced and the children use tablets –...

In a country crippled by consumer debt, financial literacy is important – and a basic introduction to the law to show the young how to use the legal system, either as offenders or victims. The locust cannot provide this education.

I do not agree that we are taught what we can handle.

The government is progressive in changing the face of education and the strides in using technology is commendable – but the low level of the pass mark leaves very little to be desired.

Educational needs remain the responsibility of a child and his or her parents. And parents need to intervene and insist on the best for their children.

But, as parents, we must ask ourselves: are we ready? Are we prepared for a huge adjustment in our mind shift because we are no longer in the age of feint and margin. We gave birth to a clickclick generation, but are we prepared, educated and adjusted to be the support system for that generation?

There’s a revolution on the horizon and it seems to be unavoidable: the face of education is changing and there’s no room for one to be left behind, especially parents with schoolgoing children.

Gone are the days of blackboards and the very basic overhead projector – this is the next level of education.

We can modernise, beautify and change the names of schools – but if we do not change the very core of how they operate, all these efforts will be moot.

