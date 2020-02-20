 
 
Columns 20.2.2020

How useful is our education, really?

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
How useful is our education, really?

Children in a computer classroom.

We can modernise, beautify and change the names of schools – but if we do not change the very core of how they operate, all these efforts will be moot.

Saluting cheers is the new trend on social media – cheers to surviving depression, cheers to the youth for overcoming the struggles … Well, cheers to the Chinese who get things done. When the Chinese were learning coding, we were learning about the locust. They build hospitals in 10 days, we fill potholes in three years. It makes me wonder: how useful was my education, really? While the government has been “overhauling the education system”, I hope the content of what our children are being taught is also being considered. New technology is introduced and the children use tablets –...
