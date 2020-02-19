 
 
Columns 19.2.2020

Joburg’s residents will have to jolt council into action

Martin Williams
City of Johannesburg skyline. Picture Thinkstock

Perhaps a few robust court cases would elicit the actions required to transform Joburg into the world-class city we want.

Like many people, I am fed up with local government inefficiencies. We can take courage from recent signals. First, a high court ruled that Makana municipality in the Eastern Cape must be dissolved. Second, a Johannesburg law firm last week hosted a workshop on “DIY law enforcement for communities”. Third, Harrismith has made international headlines as “A town fixing itself”. Publicising a documentary on the Free State municipality, BBC News said: “What do you do if your town is broken? If nothing works? For many areas in South Africa that is a reality. But in the town of Harrismith, one...
