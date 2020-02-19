 
 
Columns 19.2.2020 06:20 am

Why can’t religion unite people in spirit?

Cliff Buchler
Why can't religion unite people in spirit?

A member of the Khabour Guards (MNK) Assyrian Syrian militia, affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), walks in the ruins of the Assyrian Church of the Virgin Mary, which was previously destroyed by Islamic State (IS) group fighters, in the village of Tal Nasri south of the town of Tal Tamr in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province on November 15, 2019. The few Assyrian Christians who escaped the Islamic State group invasion in 2015, and did not choose to emigrate, now anxiously watch the advance of Turkish forces toward their villages in southern Hassakeh province. Ankara is still trying to gain ground despite two ceasefire agreements reached last month to put an end to its offensive against the Kurdish-dominated region. Turkey had launched the offensive on October 9 to push back from its border the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the backbone of the Kurdish-Arab Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and deemed a "terrorist" group by Ankara. Picture: AFP / Delil Souleiman

Despite all this brain power, we act like idiots. Despite churches, cathedrals, mosques and synagogues, the world is spiritually sick. Heartless.

How long can humans go on fighting each other for nothing, rendering millions homeless? Will the world ever reach a stage when religions unite in spirit through tolerance and totally discarding fanaticism? Irony of ironies, love is the golden thread that all faiths have as their main tenet, but to which so few adhere. With globalisation, is it not possible to create a single community – and why not a one-world government with a single global marketplace, financially regulated by one central bank using one global currency? One set of universal values and a universal legal system? These are not...
