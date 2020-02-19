Why can’t religion unite people in spirit?
Cliff Buchler
PREMIUM!
A member of the Khabour Guards (MNK) Assyrian Syrian militia, affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), walks in the ruins of the Assyrian Church of the Virgin Mary, which was previously destroyed by Islamic State (IS) group fighters, in the village of Tal Nasri south of the town of Tal Tamr in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province on November 15, 2019. The few Assyrian Christians who escaped the Islamic State group invasion in 2015, and did not choose to emigrate, now anxiously watch the advance of Turkish forces toward their villages in southern Hassakeh province. Ankara is still trying to gain ground despite two ceasefire agreements reached last month to put an end to its offensive against the Kurdish-dominated region. Turkey had launched the offensive on October 9 to push back from its border the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the backbone of the Kurdish-Arab Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and deemed a "terrorist" group by Ankara. Picture: AFP / Delil Souleiman
Despite all this brain power, we act like idiots. Despite churches, cathedrals, mosques and synagogues, the world is spiritually sick. Heartless.