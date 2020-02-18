 
 
Columns 18.2.2020 08:36 am

Every single mom raising a son is enough

Kabelo Chabalala
Every single mom raising a son is enough

Kabelo Chabalala.

It may be time to stop fretting about absent fathers and rather concentrate on and celebrate the ever-present moms.

“A mother’s love doesn’t make her son more dependent and timid; it actually makes him stronger and more independent,” said Cheri Fuller. I am a prime example of such a son. My mother raised a good human being. I believe that a lot of people can attest to that. Over the past few years, I have been on a lot of television and radio panels that focus on the topic of “why are so many fathers absent?” Society continues to grapple with this phenomenon of absent fathers. We then delve deeper into why these fathers are particularly absent in the...
