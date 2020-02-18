 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 18.2.2020 06:20 am

This leap year nonsense should be decolonised

Danie Toerien
PREMIUM!
This leap year nonsense should be decolonised

Leap year. Picture: timeanddate.com

This year will be the seventh time in my life that I will be expected to work an extra day without any remuneration whatsoever.

Isn’t this leap year phenomenon not just the most unfair concept ever? This year will be the seventh time in my life that I will be expected to work an extra day without any remuneration whatsoever. That’s a whole week, including a weekend. Surely this borders on slavery and may even constitute a crime against humanity. Now, now, before you snort and call me a commie, think about this for a second. Those who start working at the age of 18 and retire at 65, will end up working a total of around 12 extra unpaid days in their lifetime...


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.