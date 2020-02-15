 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 15.2.2020 06:27 am

Orchids and Onions – SA Tourism’s ad is great, with splendid timing

Brendan Seery
PREMIUM!
Orchids and Onions – SA Tourism’s ad is great, with splendid timing

Irritating people and making yourself a laughing stock are not particularly appealing marketing traits so, Evolution PR, you get this week’s Onion.

I have to think it was no coincidence that the new SA Tourism TV ad started flighting on Thursday night, just around the time Cyril Ramaphosa was delivering (sorry – trying to deliver) his State of the Nation address. Ramaphosa, I was reminded this week on the 30th anniversary of the release of Madiba, has been hailed as the Great Negotiator, but I think that there are reasons to view him as the Great Marketer. He was one of the ANC’s leading members at the Codesa talks in the early ’90s, which led eventually to freedom on 27 April, 1994…...
Related Stories
Orchids and Onions – Chicken Licken’s clucking good concept 8.2.2020
Orchids and Onions: ‘Are you kidding me?’ 1.2.2020
Orchids and Onions: Now it’s Hyundai’s turn 25.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.