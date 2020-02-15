 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 15.2.2020 06:20 am

Oh, for Ramaphosa’s silver tongue

William Saunderson-Meyer
PREMIUM!
Oh, for Ramaphosa’s silver tongue

Cyril Ramaphosa President of South Africa at the State of the Nation address (Sona) on February 13, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams

Is Ramaphosa the hostage, the captive of malevolent groups in his own party? Or is he the canny hostage-taker of an entire nation?

Sona 2020 was perhaps the most anticipated State of the Nation address of the democratic era. But in reality, Sona is of exaggerated importance. It is not a tradition with deep political traction in SA. Sona always has been more focused on preening about imaginary actions than taking responsibility for actual ones. In the Jacob Zuma years it was a kind of sadomasochistic live-porn show laced with moments of pratfall comedy. A nation that was in the process of being royally screwed by its president and his unsavoury gang had – on this one night a year – its revenge,...
Related Stories
Ramaphosa knows he must deliver… or face a revolt 15.2.2020
Ramaphosa’s ‘lame duck’ Sona a hit-and-miss affair 15.2.2020
Racialised attacks on Gordhan are unacceptable – SACP’s Mapaila 14.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.